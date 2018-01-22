Country superstar Brad Paisley paints mural at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music star Brad Paisley teamed up with “the original guitar painter” Rob Hendon on a new mural inside the Bridgestone Arena.

Paisley told News 2 the goal was to make the arena a little more colorful and to honor the Nashville Predators for their recent success.

“In country music, you had a couple of guys like Dierks Bentley that are into hockey. Dierks plays it, but the rest of us, we wouldn’t know the first thing about it if it weren’t for the fact that this team got here and has done wonderfully. You know, second of all, they include us – they include our music and they include us when we come to games with open arms,” Paisley said.

The mural is located outside the elevators to the Sixth Street garage on the first floor of the Bridgestone Arena.