5 people have now died from the flu in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least five Tennesseans have died from the flu so far during the 2017-2018 flu season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Four children and one pregnant woman have been killed by the virus in Tennessee.

The number is already higher than the 2016-2017 flu season, when Tennessee saw two pediatric flu-related deaths. During the 2015-2016 season, three children and one pregnant woman died as a result of the virus.

The Tennessee Department of Health only tracks the flu-related deaths of children and pregnant women.

Flu activity is now widespread in every state in the Lower 48, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ashley Castle, a family nurse practitioner at The Little Clinic in the Kroger on Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna, says it’s been a particularly heavy flu year for the clinic.

“We’ve seen a lot of flu patients this year, especially in the last three weeks. We’ve really seen an increase,” said Castle. “Probably at least 50 percent of patients I’m at least testing for the flu.”

The CDC urges those who have not yet received a flu shot this season to get one.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Castle said. “The CDC recommends it right now. And it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself.”

She also urges people to take everyday steps to stop the spread of germs.

“First of all, if you’re sick, if you have a fever, stay home. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth when you cough for sneeze.”