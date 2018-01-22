2 in custody after La Vergne home invasion

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are in custody after a home invasion at a La Vergne home early Monday morning.

It happened at a home in the 400 block of Britt Lane in the Lake Forest community around 6 a.m.

La Vergne police told News 2 one person was injured in some sort of scuffle. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

It is unclear how many people were inside the home at the time of the invasion but police said the victims knew the suspects.

No additional information was immediately released.