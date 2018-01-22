18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Nashville apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a teenager accused in a shooting that took place Sunday at a Donelson apartment complex.

According to a press release, Ty’ron Haynes, 18, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after another teenager was injured outside the Terrace Place Apartments on Elm Hill Pike.

Metro police say Haynes and others are accused of firing shots at a 19-year-old man and his mother as they were pulling out of the complex’s parking lot. Vaughn was hit multiple times. His mother was not injured.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, police said, and efforts are ongoing to confirm the identities of the other young men reportedly involved.

Haynes was booked into the Metro jail Monday night. His bond was set at $200,000.