1 of 2 Almaville robbery suspects captured in Marion County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the two men wanted for robbing an Almaville market was taken into custody in Marion County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52, was arrested Monday morning near Chattanooga.

His alleged accomplice, Dewayne Halfacre, was reportedly with him at the time but able to evade arrest.

Both men are accused in the robbery of two clerks of the Almaville Market near Smyrna last Friday. Both men are facing numerous charges in Rutherford County, including theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Clarksville police said Howell is also accused of robbing an 81-year-old woman at a local Walmart, and he will face an additional charge of robbery out of Montgomery County.

Dewayne Halfacre is still wanted by authorities. If you have any information, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

Three days after being robbed while a gun was pointed at her head, Almaville Market owner Avni Patel is still nervous.

“I’m still shaking,” she told News 2.

Patel thought she was about to wait on her final two customers Friday night when one of the suspects placed a pocket full of change on the counter and bought a Minute Maid soda.

But as soon as another worker walked from behind the counter, the suspects made their move.

Both were packing heat as one came around the counter and pointed it at the owner, demanding she open the register.

The two thieves grabbed all the money and ran.

“I’m still scared,” Patel said. “That was so scary that day.”

All she could do was fall to her knees.

“I prayed God, thank God, please don’t shoot me,” she recalled. “I prayed.”

Howell and Halfacre were lated identified as the suspects, and authorities said apparently they had cased the market.

“They were in here the night before they robbed us at 7:30,” said store manager Lisa Cahoon. “But we had too many customers.”

“Yeah, I’m glad they’ve caught at least one of them. Hopefully they get the other,” Cahoon added.

Almaville Market has been a staple in the Almaville community of Smyrna for years.

“This is a community market, and for someone to come in and violate all of us that way, it makes you mad,” Cahoon said.