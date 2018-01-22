1 of 2 Almaville robbery suspects captured in East Tennessee

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the two men wanted for robbing an Almaville market was taken into custody in East Tennessee.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52, was arrested Monday morning in Marion County.

Howell was with his alleged robbery accomplice Dewayne Halfacre, who was able to evade capture.

Halfacre and Howell were wanted for reportedly robbing two clerks at the Almaville market Friday night.

Detective Joseph Duncan obtained arrest warrants for Howell and Halfacre from Almaville Market charging them with theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.