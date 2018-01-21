Warm weather continues as thunderstorms roll into Middle Tennessee Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rain on the way to start the week

It will be breezy and mild overnight with increasing cloudiness. Lows only in the low 50s.

A cold front, now in the Great Plains, will bring rain and a few thundershowers on Monday. The morning rush hour commute should be dry, but by late morning into the lunchtime period a line of showers and thundershowers will be pushing through the I-65 corridor.

Although there may be some rumbles of thunder on Monday, we do not anticipate severe weather with that storm line.

Temperatures will still reach the low to mid 60s ahead of that front and fall through the 50s during the late afternoon.

On Tuesday it will be cooler, but not the frigid arctic cold we got a taste of the last week or so. Temps should start off in the 30s with highs in the upper 40s.

Temps should warm to the upper 50s by late week, to even near 60° on Friday, with another chance for showers and thunderstorms next weekend.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.