Two people shot outside Springfield Waffle House

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were shot in the parking lot outside the Waffle House in Springfield Saturday, according to police.

Springfield police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Centre Stage Shopping Center on Memorial Boulevard.

Police said the victims injuries were not life threatening and that they were treated and released by the hospital.

If you have information that can help police catch the people responsible for this shooting, you are asked to call Springfield police at (615) 384-8422.