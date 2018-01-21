Titans Byard and Trawick headed to Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans safety Kevin Byard and special teams ace Brynden Trawick were both added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Sunday.

They joing Jurrell Casey, Delanie Walker, Brett Kern and Taylor Lewan and give the Titans 6 players in this years’ game.

Byard was considered a snub after leading the NFL with 8 interceptions this season and got in after the Bills Micah Hyde dropped out of the game. Byard also had 87 tackles and 16 passes defended as he became the Titans top playmaker in the secondary.

“I’m very excited and proud to represent the Titans and the city of Nashville. Can’t no man stop what God has planned,” Byard told News 2.

The Titans added Trawick in free agency to bolster their special teams and he led the way with 12 tackles. Trawick replaces Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater.

The Pro Bowl is next Sunday in Orlando, Florida.