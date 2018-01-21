Police: Man gets a big charge for taking little batteries from Nashville Family Dollar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police report states that Frederick Long was charged with Aggravated Assault on a police officer and Aggravated Robbery for allegedly trying to steal batteries from the Family Dollar store on Jefferson Street.

An officer was flagged down Saturday by a clerk at the store who said he had just been robbed by a man threatening him with a knife.

The suspect was seen walking toward the back of the store and the officer reported ordering him to stop, but he kept walking.

After a second request to stop, the officer said Long turned around, displayed a box cutter and repeatedly said, “Don’t make me cut you.”

Police said the suspect tried to run, but was apprehended in the back alley of the store.

9 packs of batteries with a value of $23.75 were recovered from inside Long’s jacket, according to police.

No injuries were reported.