Passenger killed after SUV loses control, overturns, hits Nashville building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Nashville.

Metro police identified the victim as Jose Avila-Cedilo, whose age has yet to be identified.

According to a press release, Avila-Cedilo was the passenger of a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer when the driver lost control around 4:15 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike.

The SUV reportedly crossed several lanes of traffic into a parking lot, hit a dumpster, overturned, and collided with a building.

Police said Avila-Cedilo was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver and three other passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The pres release tates there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor. The investigation is continuing.