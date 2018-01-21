Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, January 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday is going to be a good one to get out of the house and enjoy these Best Best I have for you, and it’s the last day for all three of them!

First up is Nashville Restaurant Week. More than 40 restaurants have had specials just for this week.

Places like Pucketts, Urban Grub, Noshville and more are trying to get you out of your routine and help cure that snow day cabin fever.

And it’s last call for the N ashville Boat Show.

There you’ll find dozens of boating related vendors and fun for the kiddos.

You’ll also find boating safety classes taught by the TWRA.

It’s $12 for anyone over 12-years-old and Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s also the last day for N ashville Auto Fest at the N ashville Fairgrounds.

You’ll get a chance to see some pretty cool classic cars from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

It’s $12 to get in for anyone over 10-years-old.