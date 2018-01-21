One dead in Lawrence County house fire; multiple agencies investigate cause

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died in an early morning fire in Lawrence County Sunday.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, multiple crews were called to a home on Ethridge Red Hill Road and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

When crews were able to gain entrance they found the homeowner 50-year-old Connis Ray Blake deceased inside.

Authorities with the Ethridge Fire Department, West End Fire Department, Henryville Fire Department, Gandy Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, State of TN Bomb and Arson

Division, and TBI were investigating the scene.