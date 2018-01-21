‘On The Prowl’ with Kayla Anderson: Cooking with Yannick Weber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Sports Reporter Kayla Anderson starts up a new series called, “On the Prowl,” giving fans a closer look at the Nashville Predators team and the players.

First up, defenseman Yannick Weber. When he’s not on the ice, you can find him in the kitchen cooking up some of his favorite dishes. We took a trip to the Whole Foods in Green Hills where we set up shop in their cooking school kitchen, and that’s where Weber showed us how to make Mushroom Risotto.

Weber was born in Switzerland and grew up with a mother who loved to cook. Weber, “My mom would cook 3-4 good meals a day, so as the youngest kid I was always around her and the kitchen so it helped me when I moved away and had certain recipes. This is one of his favorite meals to make and it only takes about 35-45 minutes.

All you will need is a few things: Risotto Rice, Chicken Broth, Onion, Parsley, Thyme, Lemon, Mushrooms, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Butter.

While cutting up the onions and adding in some olive oil, we let them simmer a bit to talk about last year’s run in the Stanley Cup Final.

“The fans were a huge part for us I think we lost one home game in the whole playoff run so that was definitely huge support, we kind of brought the city together,” said Weber.

Now it was my turn to cut up the mushrooms, dumping them into a separate pan and sautéing them with olive oil and a sprinkle of thyme.

Meanwhile, the chicken stock is heating up and Weber continues to use a spoon and adds stock to the rice until it gets soft. Kayla Anderson, “When you’re done with the finished product is the look a big part in the end?”

Weber, “Once it’s on a plate, I think it has to look good.”

Once the rice is cooked, add the mushrooms and a little cube of butter. Shave up some parmesan, adding that to the rice. Finally top it all off with a little parsley and lemon zest. Weber’s presentation did look a lot better than mind, but overall the dish was pretty tasty.

“So maybe you’ll have your own cooking show one day, perhaps?” asked Anderson. “Maybe if the Food Network gets a hold of this tape,” said Weber.

