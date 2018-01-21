National park in Rutherford County feels effects of government shutdown

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The recent government shut down is hitting home, especially for a national park in Rutherford County.

Stones River Battlefield in Rutherford County announced on Facebook Sunday that certain parts of the park would be closed do to the shutdown.

“Due to a lapse in federal appropriations, the park tour road and visitor center are closed,” the Facebook post read.

The post also stated that visitors could still access the park from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the visitor center parking lot, McFadden Farm unit, and Redoubt Brannan.

The park can also be access via the connection on Stones River Greenway.