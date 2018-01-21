Metro officers investigating shooting in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting at a Donelson apartment complex.

Police responded to a shooting call a little before 3:30 in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike at the Terrace Park Apartments.

Officers said a man was there visiting family. When he was leaving, another man walked out in front of his car causing him to stop.

When he got out of the car the suspect shot him three times.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Officers are on scene investigating the circumstances behind the shooting.