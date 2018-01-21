Metro officer injured in crash while responding to crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police confirm that at least one of their officers was involved in a crash around 5:30 a.m. Sunday while responding to a crash along Interstate 40 near Fesslers Lane.

The accident just east of downtown happened as officers worked an accident that happened around 2:35 a.m., in that crash police say two people were injured by a passing motorist while changing a tire on the side of the road.

The injured were taken to Vanderbilt with very serious injuries. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers later stopped the suspect vehicle for suspected DUI.

Right now we have no word on the condition of the officer hit while responding.

