Johnson City boy gets bedroom makeover following brain tumor treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An 11-year-old boy from Johnson City, who has fought a tough battle with a cancerous brain tumor, just got a brand new bedroom.

Ben walked into his new room Saturday, thanks to the local non-profit organization, Special Spaces Tri-Cities.

He chose the outdoor theme for the room himself.

Back in 2016, doctors found a marble sized tumor in the center of his brain.

After two surgeries, and months of chemotherapy and radiation, his mother Deanna tells News Channel 11 that he’s out of treatment and his brain scans are now clear.

He’s now back in school at Indian Trail.