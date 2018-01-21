Deadly rollover crash near downtown Nashville Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say an SUV ran off the road for an unknown reason Sunday morning in South Nashville and slammed into a building.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Rural Hill Road.

Officers say five people were inside the SUV when it veered off the road, went through a parking lot, overturned and hit the Boost Mobile store.

One person thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals with what police say were very serious to critical injuries.

There was a witness to the accident, according to police, but released no other details.

No other vehicles were involved.