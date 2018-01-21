Congressman donating salary during government shutdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/WFLA) – A congressman from Virginia says he is donating his salary as a member of Congress during the government shutdown.

Rep. Scott Taylor (R – Virginia Beach) posted on Twitter Saturday saying he will donate to a military or veteran’s charity each day. The first day’s donation went to Vetshouse, Inc.

Congress shouldn't be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren't being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans' charity each day. Today's pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

In a statement posted to his website, Taylor said, “I refuse to accept any pay when our military, first responders, and other people in our district are facing uncertainty for themselves and their families. I have voted to fund our government and our military and implore the Senate to do the same. That is why I will be donating my pay to military and veterans’ charities until we fund our government.”

Rep. Scott is a veteran himself, who joined the Navy SEALS shortly after graduation.

According to his website, Scott re-enlisted after the September 11 attacks and was sent to Baghdad and Ramadi in 2005 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was severely injured during a combat mission and was eventually brought back to the United States.

The government shut down at midnight Friday after the Senate was short of the votes needed to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government open.