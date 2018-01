LOGAN COUNTY, Ky (WKRN) – The man suspected of riding a bike to a bank in Adairville and robbing it has been arrested.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office Eric Knuckles was arrested at the Deerfield Inn in Portland Saturday.

Investigators had been searching for him since the incident Thursday at the Lewisburg Bank Branch in Adairville.

Detectives say he rode to the bank, gave the teller a note demanding cash and the keys to a car and took off.

Knuckles is charged with robbery.