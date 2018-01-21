16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Glencliff High School student

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another teenager earlier this month.

Detectives with the Midtown Hills Precinct charged Jazmine Wheeler, 16, on Saturday evening with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession in the fatal shooting of Jose Gutierrez, a 16-year-old student at Glencliff High School.

On January 15, police said Gutierrez was brought to Southern Hills Medical Center by private vehicle at 1:15 a.m. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police reported Gutierrez, Wheeler and several other people were traveling to different locations looking for vehicles to burglarize.

While at the Arbor Knoll Apartments on Arbor Knoll Boulevard, investigators said Wheeler claimed she was attempting to hand Gutierrez a pistol from the back seat to the front seat of a car, when the gun fired, fatally wounding Gutierrez.

Wheeler is being held in juvenile detention.