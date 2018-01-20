Federal government shuts down as partisan blame game heats up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final Senate vote on a Republican bill aimed at preventing a federal shutdown is in, and it’s 10 votes short.

Friday’s late-night vote means a government closure is under way. There have been no clear public signs that the two parties have significantly narrowed their disputes over immigration and the budget.

The House approved the measure Thursday over Democratic opposition. It would have kept agencies afloat through Feb. 16, but Democrats wanted a package lasting just days in hopes of intensifying pressure on the GOP to compromise.

Republicans control the Senate 51-49. The GOP needed 60 votes to prevail, but the tally was 50-49.

Five Democrats voted in favor of the measure. Five Republicans voted against it.