Titans legend Eddie George responds to hiring of Mike Vrabel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have hired Mike Vrabel as head coach, bringing in a young coach from the defensive side of the ball and only four years of experience coaching in the NFL.

He’s also a former college teammate of Eddie George.

They were teammates for three years at Ohio State and George said they “battled” at practice every day.

George told me Saturday evening he always viewed Vrabel as destined to be a head coach or strength coach because he is not afraid to challenge anyone.

George went on to say, “I’m happy for Mike Vrabel. I’ve known him my entire college career and he definitely has a high football IQ. He comes from a strong pedigree in New England and at Ohio State under Urban Meyer. He’s highly motivated. He brings great leadership skills to the table and can get these guys headed in a positive direction.”

George is now wondering the same things Titan fans are; who will be his offensive coordinator and will he retain fellow Buckeye Dick LeBeau as defensive coordinator?