Thousands take to downtown Nashville for Women’s March

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – An estimated crowd of more than 15,000 took part in the Women’s March in downtown Nashville Saturday.

The crowd of women, men and children, marched for women’s rights, reproductive rights, LGBT rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice, health care access and more.

The second annual Women’s March falls on the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Rep. Brenda Gilmore, who served as chairwoman of the Nashville march, said she hopes the event sparks change in communities long after the march is over.

“We want the message to go out to all the women and even men who support women and women’s issues, that we want them to vote and we want them to run,” said Rep. Gilmore. “When women run, they win. And we want to encourage them and empower them so they can go back into their communities and make a positive difference.”

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry spoke to the crowd at Public Square Park.

“My message today is really simple: that we all need to be using our voices and the power of the vote to make sure we are expressing what we want to see happen in our community,”

Similar events were held across the United States of America and across Tennessee, including Memphis, Knoxville, Johnson City and Chattanooga.