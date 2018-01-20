Man injured in shooting at Antioch apartment after alleged domestic dispute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an Anitoch apartment complex.

Police responded to the call in the 700 block of Cedar Pointe Pkwy in the Cedar Pointe Apartment complex early Saturday.

Officers said a girlfriend and boyfriend were arguing when the boyfriend allegedly began to assault her. Her roommate brought out a gun and told the boyfriend to stop.

Police said when the the boyfriend came towards the roommate, she shot him. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Identities have not been released.