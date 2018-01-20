Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, January 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are nearing the end of Nashville Restaurant Week so you will want to take advantage of it if you can.

More than 40 restaurants will have specials just for this week. Places like Pucketts, Urban Grub, Noshville and more are trying to get you out of your routine and maybe cure that cabin fever from all of those snow days.

Also today, it’s that time of year for the return of the Nashville Boat Show.

At the Music City Center you will find boating vendors if you’re in the market. You can also just browse.

The TWRA will hold boating safety classes as well.

It’s $12 for those 12 and older. Saturday they are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Nashville Auto Fest is at the Nashville Fairgrounds. It’s a combination of a classic car show and swap meet event.

If you’re just looking, it’s $12 to get in for anyone over 10-years-old. Hours today are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.