Here’s what Tennessee legislators are saying about the government shutdown

Here’s what Tennessee’s legislators in Washington, D.C. have most recently said on the issue of the government shutdown:
Tennesseans elected me to make the government work for taxpayers, not to shut it down. We are close to agreement on legislation to increase military spending, extend the children’s health insurance program, lower insurance rates for self-employed people…
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 20, 2018
They have let their constituents, and all Americans down.
— Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 20, 2018
Most of my staff will be furloughed for the duration of a shutdown, but my offices will remain open Monday to Friday. Middle Tennesseans can reach the Nashville office at 615-736-5295 and the Washington office at 202-225-4311 during normal business hours.
— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 20, 2018
Democrats in the Senate voted to #shutdown the government over an artificial #DACA deadline, using precious health care for millions of low income children & funding for our brave military as a political pawn. #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/YiQlCEXXOz
— Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) January 20, 2018
#TrumpShutdown reiterates Trump is a tremendous failure!
— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 20, 2018
Shameful that Democrats are putting politics over our national security. I voted for the CR because we must fund our military and #CHIP. I voted to keep the government open because West Tennesseans sent me to Washington to solve problems, and I will continue to do just that.
— Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) January 20, 2018
I cannot fathom how Senate Democrats have put party over country with a decision that results in service members suffering tremendously & over 70,000 children in #TN possibly losing health insurance. This #SchumerShutdown must end & we must get our country moving forward again.
— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 20, 2018
