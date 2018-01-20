Columbia police searching for burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police need your help to find them man they believe is responsible for a burglary.

If you have any information that can help them locate 20-year old Justin Blake Goatz you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

Goatz is currently wanted by police for Burglary and Theft over $10,000. Goatz could be in possession of a 2008 Black Lexus LS 460, similar to the vehicle shown in the photo.

If you have any information that can help Columbia police call dispatch 24 hours a day at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com