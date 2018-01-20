Caught on camera: Men rob market in Almaville Friday night

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two armed men caught on camera.

Authorities say the men robbed the clerks at the Almaville Market in near Smyrna.

Police tell News 2 the surveillance photos were take around 7:45 p.m. Friday night.

Clerks told police the men used two semi-automatic handguns during the robbery then left in a maroon SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information about the suspects, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.