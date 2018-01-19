Westmoreland woman mauled by her own dog

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 65-year-old was injured after being mauled by her dog.

Westmoreland police responded to the call on Locust Street around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officers said the woman was feeding her pit bull and bulldog mix in the backyard when she was mauled by the animal. The woman’s daughter was able to call for help.

Police said they currently have the dog quarantined, and the woman was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The woman’s condition is currently unknown, and police are not releasing her identity at this time.