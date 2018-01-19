Virginia man uses flame thrower to clear driveway of snow

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET/WRIC) — One southwest Virginia man got a little overzealous when tasked with clearing his driveway after this most recent snow storm.

Nathanael Caplinger decided to leave his shovel in the garage, and use his flamethrower to melt the snow instead.

Caplinger told ABC affiliate WSET that he hates shoveling snow. So, after reading an ad in a magazine about a blowtorch, which advertised its usefulness in clearing snow, he decided to try it out.

He bought one after researching the state and local laws and consulting with local officials.

Caplinger said the flamethrower worked like a charm but emphasized the importance of using the device safely.

“Make sure there’s no flammables nearby,” he said. “Make sure it’s only what you want to burn, make sure afterward hang out for about a half hour, make sure nothing reignites.”

Public safety officials in Amherst where Caplinger lives said that while Caplinger’s method worked, it may not be for everybody.

The official encouraged anyone who is thinking about using such a device to contact local officials first.