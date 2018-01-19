Vigil held for 70-year-old man killed in carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vigil was held for the 70-year-old man shot and killed during a violent carjacking last week in North Nashville.

Robert “Billy” Payne was gunned down last Friday while dropping off a friend on 10th Avenue North.

Police say 24-year-old Queshan Brooks killed Payne in order to steal his car. He was allegedly trying to get away after he shot his two step-sisters and step-mother at their home. His step-sisters, aged 5 and 8, died.

Family, friends and the North Nashville community gathered at Monroe Park to celebrate Payne’s life and mourn his death.

“I’m so grateful you are all here,” Payne’s son Umar West told the crowd. “I wish it were under different circumstances and I wish every day that I could have him back.”

His family says Payne had overcome a lot in his life. He was retired, had just purchased his first home and a car; the car that cost him his life.

“We definitely want justice because it was senseless,” said Payne’s daughter Samika Payne. “He had nothing to do with the other lady and her kids. I’m praying for them also because all of it is senseless.”

The group also called for an end to the gun violence that continues to plague communities in Nashville.