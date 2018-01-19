Suspected serial bank robber arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a suspected serial bank robber was arrested early Friday morning.

Derek Perry, 35, was taken into custody at a West Trinity Lane motel by local police and federal agents.

Authorities say he’s accused in five bank robberies across Nashville between Oct. 23 and Jan. 12.

January 12 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 525 Donelson Pike

December 15 at the SunTrust Bank branch at 4809 Old Hickory Boulevard

November 2 at the Bank of America branch at 7043 Highway 70 South

October 30 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 5550 Old Hickory Boulevard

October 23 at the U.S. Bank branch inside Kroger at 143 McGavock Pike

Perry will be charged federally. Additionally, he will be charged with Thursday’s robbery of the US Bank branch at 169 East Main Street in Hendersonville.

