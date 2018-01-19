Scott Hamilton to return as commentator at 2018 Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A well-known Middle Tennessean will be part of the winter Olympics once again.

Scott Hamilton took home the gold in men’s figure skating in 1984 and he’s headed to South Korea to broadcast the winter Olympics.

“Of course, I love the figure skating you know just because that is my world and I grew up there and just to see these competitors realize their dreams and march in the opening ceremonies and live in the Olympic village and do all those things that you get to do,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said he loves seeing his former competitors and friends who are now coaching future Olympians. But he can’t wait to watch an Olympic hockey game.

“I love it! It’s like my favorite thing about the Olympics is if I get a night off, I go to hockey games and to see some of these rivalries, you know like Finland/Sweden, they hate each other. They absolutely, it comes down to this national identity of who wins out at the Olympics, who comes out higher,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton’s first winter Olympics were in Lake Placid in 1980 where he saw the “Miracle on Ice” hockey game.

He runs the skating academy at Ford Ice Center in Antioch and will be releasing a new book ahead of the games.