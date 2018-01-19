Restaurant Week continues in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Restaurant Week continues at restaurants across Nashville this week.

All week long, restaurants offer deals and specials to invite new customers through their doors.

One of the participating locations is Fenwick’s 300, which is located on Eighth Avenue South in Melrose.

The diner is part of a complex that use to be home to the popular Melrose Lanes bowling center, which closed in 2005.

Fenwick’s used portions of Melrose Lanes to decorate its location.

They serve breakfast and lunch. This week they are offering a deal for two entrees and two coffees for $25.

The group Nashville Originals holds Restaurant Week twice a year.

Click here to see a complete list of participating locations.