POLL: Who do you blame for a possible government shutdown?

President Donald Trump and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer met Friday afternoon in an eleventh-hour effort to avert a government shutdown. Lawmakers in Washington are engaged in a partisan stare-down over DACA legislation to protect about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress and the White House traded blame for the possible shutdown, with just hours remaining before the midnight deadline.

News 2 wants to know…Who do you blame for the possible government shutdown? Vote in our poll below, or click here to vote from a mobile device. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.