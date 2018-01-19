Police: Charges pending in Clarksville crash; Man critically injured

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police say charges are pending in a crash that left a 55-year-old man with critical injuries.

The crash happened Thursday at 1:40 p.m. when the victim, who had a green light, was travelling east on Crossland Avenue in a 1999 Ford Ranger.

Police said a GMC Sierra, driven by an 18-year-old, was travelling south of Talley Road when he ran through a red light, crashing into the Ranger’s driver’s side.

According to witness accounts, the 18-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed on Talley before the crash, a press release states. Police also said there was marijuana found inside of the GMC Sierra.

The 55-year-old victim was taken to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

No one else was hurt. Charges are pending.