NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the lookout for a man accused of vandalizing property at a popular Midtown night spot.

Graffiti was painted on the floor, in the bathroom, and on doors at both Loser’s and Winner’s on Division Street.

Bar owners say the paint was difficult to remove, and the process was expensive.

David Griffith, general manager of Loser’s, says they’ve had some minor issues before but the bar has never seen anything this significant.

They showed News 2 surveillance of the night it happened on Jan. 7 around 1 a.m.

A man with a beard and long hair in a bun is seen crouching down for a few moments. Later, a symbol was found on the floor near the bar, hence why he’s wanted for questioning.

“We don’t want that type of people around here. We don’t need that on our floor,” Griffith told News 2.

“It looked like a large paint marker to me,” he added.

The same symbol was later found on the mirror of the men’s bathroom and there are still traces of similar graffiti on the bathroom door at Winner’s, next door.

Griffith pointed out other vandalism outside both cars.

“We want restitution for having an emergency crew come out and clean up the floors that morning,” he said.

There is also plenty of evidence of tagging on dumpsters and other buildings up and down Division Street.

“We feel disrespected, and we just want to get this taken care of,” Griffith adds.

Anyone who recognizes the man from surveillance is asked to Metro police at 615-862-8600. Loser’s is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.