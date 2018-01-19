Neighbors fight to save Hendersonville land from proposed development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The price of growth is once again impacting a Middle Tennessee city. This time those in Hendersonville are rallying to save green space.

Several neighbors have formed the group Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula. Their goal is to stop the beautiful woods near Old Hickory Lake from being developed.

“We have driven past that corner every day in the 20 years that we have lived here ” Laure Canaan Corbin, who lives about a mile from the Batey Farm told News 2.

She loves seeing the deer and the turkeys on the property.

“Everybody came to live on this peninsula, this community, because of the feeling of it because of the wildlife, because of the trees, because of the lake and so everybody really, really wants to preserve that. You know, it’s a heritage in a way,” Corbin explained.

Corbin is among the hundreds that have pledged to buy the property so that it’s not developed potentially with more than 150 homes.

“It’s not that we are against development there’s been a lot of wonderful development in the community. The concern is if that property is developed it will wipe out any green space or park space on the peninsula.”

In addition to taking away the green space, if the property is developed neighbors say it would add to the already congested area.

“You’re talking about adding to an already pretty major problem as far as infrastructure and roads,” alderman Andy Gilley told News 2.

It’s not only a problem for the 5,000 homes on the peninsula, but the 60,000 residents in the city.

“It could really hinder the traffic not just on the peninsula but on Gallatin Road as well because the infrastructure wasn’t created initially for this immense amount of development,” said Corbin.

The committee, Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula, has made tremendous efforts to spread the word; creating a website, a Facebook page, creating signs, sending out mailers and going door to door to educate neighbors about the opportunity to save the farm.

“We need to raise 3 million dollars to save the property,” stated Corbin.

So far more than a half million has been pledged, but the clock is ticking.

“I believe we are actually living on borrowed time right now,” said Corbin.

While it’s been an impressive grassroots effort, these neighbors aren’t giving up.

“It’s important that the neighbors keep on pledging their money and then from us on the city side, it’s important that we start and we have started the process of getting with our staff and the city attorney to find out what we can do to help. It’s just going to take a little time which is the unfortunate part about government I guess,” said Gilley.

Eight-hundred people came to a community meeting Monday to support saving the farm. Since then, pledges have doubled.

We reached out to the landowner, Destiny Real Estate Ventures LLC’s attorney for comment but have not yet heard back.

Alderman Gilley says the city hasn’t purchased new park land in 13 years, but they just don’t have the money to buy the property.

However, because of the interest in Batey Farm the city approved a resolution to put one percent of the city’s future budget toward green space.