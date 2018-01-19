2 injured, dog killed in Madison house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home caught fire in Madison later Friday morning, severely damaging the interior.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Nawakwa Trail, not far from the Cumberland River in Neely’s Bend.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames pouring from the home.

Two women were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and smoke inhalation.

Residents of the home said there were 5 dogs inside the house. Crews told News 2 they only found two and attempted to save both, but one did not survive the fire.

