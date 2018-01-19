Long guns stolen during break-in at Smyrna pawn shop

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Long guns were taken during a break-in at a Smyrna pawn shop early Friday morning.

It happened at the Kwik Kash Pawn Shop on Enon Springs Road around 2 a.m.

An employee told News 2 that two male suspects used a rock or brick to bash a front window of the business.

The two made off with several long guns and nothing else from the store was taken.

The suspects were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, one wearing white pants while the other had on dark pants.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-459-2583.