Hendersonville continues rapid residential, business growth

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville is another area, like Nashville, that’s growing rapidly.

Right now the population in Hendersonville is around 60,000, and Mayor Jamie Clary says he expects that number to increase dramatically in the next decade, for a number of reasons.

“We’ve really seen a lot of growth the past 5, 6, 7 years. It will be another 10,000 people in the next 10 years,” said Mayor Clary.

The Mayor told News 2 that it’s not just residential growth. It’s also retail, and people moving their offices to the area.

“Because of that, we’re able to have a lot of folks that live here, they’re able to work here, they’re able to spend their weekends here and it works out so much better for our residents,” he said.

Mayor Clary said one reason people want to live in Hendersonville is the strong school system.

“If they’re already living here, and then they decide to move their office here, then they get to spend more time with their kids, and they get to be more involved in their schools. And we see so many parents that really want to do that,” he told News 2.

And there are plenty of things to do in Hendersonville.

“We have some new larger stores that are coming down by the Streets of Indian Lake. We also have a couple new restaurants,” the Mayor said.

And of course, the lake and greenways.

“We have Old Hickory Lake that surrounds us by three sides and so we have a lot of Corps of Engineer property that is just screaming for a greenway. And it’s something that between the lake and the greenway and the opportunity for people to enjoy that is very attractive for folks,” said the Mayor.

The Mayor has so many ideas to create more opportunities in Hendersonville, that he hired an assistant for economic development to help them continue to compete with some of the other fastest growing areas, like Nashville. He says he’s focused on bringing more jobs to the city, and even more people.