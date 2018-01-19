Escaped Bedford County inmate captured after third escape from jail

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man who escaped the Bedford County Jail for the third time has been captured.

Police said that they have Phillip Marshall back in custody, more than 24 hours after he escaped.

Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said that Marshall was captured at a location in Estill Springs, TN.

Sheriff Swing said Marshall was found at a place of interest for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and that he believed a tip led deputies to the escaped inmate

Marshall escaped the jail Thursday morning, when a guard stepped out and left the door propped open to get back in.

The inmate is now back in the Bedford County Jail.