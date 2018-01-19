East Tennessee woman wanted on 18 counts of animal cruelty

MARYVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a woman wanted for 18 counts of animal cruelty after numerous dead and living dogs and cats were found in her house.

Deputies are looking for Amy Renea Robertson, 43, on 18 warrants for aggravated cruelty to animals. She may also go by Amy Renea Adkins, Amy Sharp Godfrey, Amy Ranae Sharp and Amy Renae Wright.

Her last known vehicle is a 2000 black Nissan Xterra with Tennessee license plate V9186H.

Deputies were called to her mobile home on Highway 72 in south Blount County Thursday for a welfare check. Her landlord had called to say she hadn’t reported to work in a week and she had not had contact with Robertson in a couple of weeks.

Deputies made their way into the home and found multiple animals dead in cages, as well as multiple animals running around the house. There were six dead dogs and three dead cats. Animal control removed five living dogs and then found two additional dogs and cats on Friday.

The Knoxville office of the SPCA is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who knows where Robertson might be should call dispatch at 865-983-3620, leave a tip on the 24 hour anonymous crime hotline at 865-273-5200, or through the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com.