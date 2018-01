RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews battled a house fire in Ridgetop Friday morning.

The fire began around 7 a.m. at a home on Virginia Avenue off Highway 41.

Crews from at least three different fire departments were called to the home to help battle the blaze.

No one was inside the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have started in the back of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one inside during fire according to fire chief. There is a basement with wooden supports so firefighters are approaching the inside area cautiously. Fire started st back of home. Cause still under investigation. @WKRN — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) January 19, 2018