Couple rescued after getting lost in Big South Fork in subfreezing temps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A husband and wife were rescued last Sunday after they went missing in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the couple went hiking with their dog sometime Saturday before becoming lost.

They contacted their daughter Saturday night to say they couldn’t find their car. The next morning at 7 a.m. they contacted their daughter again saying they spent the night in the woods and were going to try and find a way out.

THP initiated a search when they never returned to their vehicle. They were reportedly in rugged terrain in subfreezing temperatures.

Park rangers requested the help of THP’s aviation unit. Officials used an infra-red camera to find them.

After about an hour and a half, the woman was found with dog. She was reportedly disoriented and had trouble moving.

According to a press release, she told the searchers she became separated from her husband and that he was lying on the ground somewhere not doing well.

Troopers continued searching and eventually found him lying down, appearing to have trouble moving.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening, cold weather related injuries, including frostbite.

The man was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in serious condition.

Further details weren’t released. An update on their conditions wasn’t immediately known.