Car lands down embankment after flying off I-24 ramp in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman escaped with only minor injuries after her car went airborne from an Interstate 24 ramp in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the James Robertson Parkway exit.

Metro police told News 2 the woman was trying to take the exit but didn’t make the turn, flying through a wooded area and landing near a parking lot around 50 yards from the roadway.

The driver was treated for minor injuries. Metro police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

