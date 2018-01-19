Bomb threat leads to evacuation of county offices in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A threat has led to the evacuation of Bedford County’s courthouse annex offices.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are on the scene at 100 Public Square in Shelbyville.

The offices affected include the county clerk, register of deeds, and trustee.

Sheriff Austin Swing told News 2 a bomb threat was phoned in. No device has been found at this time.

The buildings will remain empty until bomb-detecting K-9s can sweep through and check the area.

Further details weren’t released.

Photo courtesy Shelbyville Times Gazette.