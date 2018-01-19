Attorney for Tad Cummins files motion to be removed from case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The attorney for Tad Cummins says he no longer wants to represent him.

A judge set a hearing Friday for the motion filed by Brent Horst, who wants to be relieved of his duties in the case.

It’s unclear why Horst wants to be removed; the original motion was filed under seal, so it’s not available.

The hearing to discuss the matter is set for next Tuesday in federal court.

Cummins, a former Maury Count teacher, faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping his former student in Columbia and leading authorities on a nationwide manhunt.

He has been in custody since April 20 when he and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, were found in northern California. He goes to trial this April 17.

